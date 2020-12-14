Advertisement

Rural Metro encourages residents not to overload circuits following house fire

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials issued a warning to Knox County residents about overloading circuits following a Monday afternoon house fire.

Fire crews arrived on the scene of the fire on the 3700 block of Anderkenn Way in North Knox County around 1 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the home filled with smoke and determined a burnt outlet was the cause.

The residents of the home self-evacuated and shut the power off at the meter, a decision officials said saved the home from “disaster.”

Crews ventilated the home and called the Red Cross to take care of the family while an electrician can be secured for the repairs.

Rural Metro officials said this fire is the prime example of why they discourage overloading circuits and extension cords.

“Rural Metro Fire, along with all fire departments want to encourage everyone to simply be smart when using electricity,” officials said.

