Sevier County Schools go virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Schools announced Monday it was shifting to online learning for the remainder of the fall semester.

The shift begins Thursday, December 17 and is due to “COVID-related activity and rising staff absence rates.”

All Sevier County Schools will begin virtual learning Thursday through December 22, the last day of the semester.

