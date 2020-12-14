Advertisement

Sevier County Schools go virtual

Sevier County Schools announced Monday it was shifting to online learning for the remainder of the fall semester.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The shift begins Thursday, December 17 and is due to “COVID-related activity and rising staff absence rates.”

All Sevier County Schools will begin virtual learning Thursday through December 22, the last day of the semester.

