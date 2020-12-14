Soggy to some snow, wind chills ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday comes with heavy rain for most, a wintry mix for some, and chilly temperatures for everyone. The chill settles in and the weather is quiet for one day, before the next front brings a change from rain to snow again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

An inch to an inch and a half of rainfall could slow you down Monday morning. (WVLT)

Our WVLT Weather Alert can be broken down into a few different impacts. The rainy night last night, carries over into the morning commute and standing water can lead to hydroplaning risks. The change to snow can lead to some slick spots in Southeastern Kentucky, along the Tennessee line, and in the Smoky Mountains. The wind chills apply to everyone the rest of today, as we have a Northerly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph, make it feel like upper 20s on the Plateau and Southeastern Kentucky, and feels like upper 30s at best in the Valley.

We have a rainy start to the day with a change to snow in the higher elevations this morning. Temperatures are dipping to the low to mid 30s in the higher elevations, which is why it’s cold enough for snowfall. The Valley dips to low 40s closer to 10 a.m.

Midday to afternoon hours, we’re left with isolated snowfall in the higher elevations. The afternoon is in the mid 40s, but it feels colder all afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear at times, as the cold air settles in and we drop to the around 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is a chilly day, but at least it’s quiet and dry. The day comes with a mix of sun and clouds, and a high around 48 degrees.

The next storm system arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Most of this will be a cold rain for Wednesday, but it will likely transition to a light wintry mix across the higher terrain again. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 40s.

As this storm moves on Thursday morning, a few light flurries will be possible. Then the afternoon comes with a chilly high around 41 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will enjoy a bit more sunshine as highs inch closer to 50 degrees.

Yet another round of rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday, mostly avoiding Tennessee’s season-ending game at Neyland, as of now.

