Advertisement

Sports broker pleads guilty in ticket package scheme

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said 53-year-old Rick Barlow pleaded guilty last week and received a two-year prison sentence.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said 53-year-old Rick Barlow pleaded...
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said 53-year-old Rick Barlow pleaded guilty last week and received a two-year prison sentence.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tennessee said a sports broker pleaded guilty to felony theft and must repay more than $700,000 to investors he bilked through fraudulent high-end ticket package agreements.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said 53-year-old Rick Barlow pleaded guilty last week and received a two-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say between June 2012 and April 2019 Barlow claimed to be a high-end corporate hospitality agent and sports event broker who bought and sold event packages for a profit.

Barlow promised packages for high-profile events, but instead used the money to pay off debts and expenses, including gambling debts, and often used money from one victim to repay another, prosecutors said.

His agreements promised to use investors’ money on packages ranging from the Super Bowl to the Kentucky Derby.

He operated under various names, including Barlow Sports and Entertainment, Game Day Partners, On Demand Hospitality and Geauxforit Hospitality, Weirich’s office said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Dolly Parton reacts to death of Charley Pride, the first Black country music star
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Prosecutors said none of the images seized involved any of Foley’s former students.
Ex-Kentucky teacher sentenced to 30 years for child porn
Kentucky reported 4,324 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a record-high number of cases since the...
Restrictions on some Kentucky businesses to ease Monday
Kathryn Russell was sentenced Thursday to 29 months in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in...
Tennessee nurse sentenced for illegal drug prescriptions