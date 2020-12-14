Advertisement

Staying cold through the week, with more light rain

The rain and wind and snow are gone for the moment. But there’s a little more of each on Wednesday.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold air settles in behind the frigid rain and snowflakes. While Tuesday looks dry, rain is still on the calendar for much of the day Wednesday.

We’re fairly chilly until the start of next week. And the long-range chances for a White Christmas: they’re not the highest.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain and clouds and frigid wind chills are all gone but the dark gray clouds are stubborn to clear. We had enough rain Monday to tie Knoxville for the 4th wettest year on record. Those numbers date back to just after the Civil War, so that’s shows just how much rain we’ve had!

Watch for a hint of fog around midnight. It’s mostly on the edge of the Plateau and Valley, and should be gone by dawn.

Because of the cold air up high, we should have a blend of dark clouds and blue sky on Tuesday. There’s no rain but the reprieve doesn’t last long.

Lighter rain showers – along with a few melty wet snowflakes – are back on a cold and overcast Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The storm wraps back some of the cold moisture before dawn Thursday. That develops a few light snow showers, primarily towards the Tri Cities and near Harlan, Kentucky.

Thursday’s afternoon brings us some sunshine and we’ll keep that blue sky weather on Friday. While the Vols game against Texas A&M is dry and seasonal, some light rain rolls in by Saturday night and lasts through Sunday morning.

The first day of winter is next Monday. It’s actually the 2nd warmest day in the whole forecast!

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
This is your chilly extended forecast from WVLT
This is your chilly extended forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
Authorities developed 31-year-old Kevin Marc Moore, of Gallatin, as the suspect in the deadly...
Tenn. man accused of killing 9-year-old child and mother found dead in home
Knoxville Police Department
Man killed in shooting near Riverside Drive

Latest News

An inch to an inch and a half of rainfall could slow you down Monday morning.
Soggy to some snow, wind chills ahead
Clouds shroud English Mountain in East Tennessee.
Mainly wet, brief wintry mix chances this week
Between an inch and an inch and a half of rainfall is possible overnight.
Heavy rain to mountain snow Monday
Rainfall totals between an inch and an inch and a half are possible.
Staying chilly and wet most of this week