Staying cold through the week, with more light rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold air settles in behind the frigid rain and snowflakes. While Tuesday looks dry, rain is still on the calendar for much of the day Wednesday.

We’re fairly chilly until the start of next week. And the long-range chances for a White Christmas: they’re not the highest.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain and clouds and frigid wind chills are all gone but the dark gray clouds are stubborn to clear. We had enough rain Monday to tie Knoxville for the 4th wettest year on record. Those numbers date back to just after the Civil War, so that’s shows just how much rain we’ve had!

Watch for a hint of fog around midnight. It’s mostly on the edge of the Plateau and Valley, and should be gone by dawn.

Because of the cold air up high, we should have a blend of dark clouds and blue sky on Tuesday. There’s no rain but the reprieve doesn’t last long.

Lighter rain showers – along with a few melty wet snowflakes – are back on a cold and overcast Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The storm wraps back some of the cold moisture before dawn Thursday. That develops a few light snow showers, primarily towards the Tri Cities and near Harlan, Kentucky.

Thursday’s afternoon brings us some sunshine and we’ll keep that blue sky weather on Friday. While the Vols game against Texas A&M is dry and seasonal, some light rain rolls in by Saturday night and lasts through Sunday morning.

The first day of winter is next Monday. It’s actually the 2nd warmest day in the whole forecast!

