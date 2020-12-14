Advertisement

Tennessee receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it received the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The early shipment contained 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

Tennessee expects to receive a total of 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday and the second shipment of 56,500 doses about three weeks later.

