Titans dominate Jaguars 31-10, stay in AFC South lead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WVLT) - A thick fog welcomed the Titans to TIAA Bank Field at the start of the day on Sunday.

By the end of the day, it was sunny skies all around, as the Titans walked away with a clear-cut 31-10 victory over the Jaguars.

Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the win. It was Henry’s ninth straight 100-yard contest on the road, and the fourth 200-yard game of his career. Two of Henry’s 200-yard performances have come against the Jaguars.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 19 of 24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and a 131.2 passer rating.

Titans receiver A.J. Brown had seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the game.

It was a critical bounce-back win for the Titans, who improved to 9-4 and remained in first place in the AFC South with three games to play. The win gave the Titans their fifth nine-win season in a row, and their eighth win in their last 10 meetings against the Jaguars. The Titans are now 4-1 in their five AFC South contests this season.

The Titans started off with a bang on offense, scoring in highlight-reel fashion on a flea-flicker that ended with one-handed catch by Brown. On the play, after Tannehill received a pitch back from Henry after handing him the ball, Brown got behind Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones and made an incredible grab to cap off a 37-yard touchdown, which gave the Titans a 7-0 lead.

Earlier, Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones blocked a 53-yard field goal by Jaguars kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Leading 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Titans appeared to be on the verge of getting more points. But a fourth-and-two run by Titans running back Jeremy McNichols from the Jacksonville nine-yard line was stuffed, and the Titans came away without points.

After a turnover by the Titans on their next possession, Rosas kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

But the Titans exploded at the end of the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the final 44 seconds, and they never looked back.

Henry carried the ball five times for 75 yards on a drive in the closing minutes of the half, and he capped it off with a 36-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 14-3 lead with 44 seconds left before the half.

After a defensive stop, the Titans quickly got into position for a 53-yard field goal by kicker Stephen Gostkowski, which made it 17-3.

The Titans picked up where they left off at the start of the second half, and the rout was on.

A five-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to tight end Geoff Swaim gave the Titans a 24-3 lead just 2:36 into the third quarter, as it capped a five-play, 75-yard drive.

Minutes later, the Titans found paydirt again, as the capped off a six-play, 48-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Henry.

After Gardner Minshew II replaced Mike Glennon at quarterback for the Jaguars, Jacksonville drove the field and cut the lead to 31-10 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to Keelan Cole.

The Titans played back-ups a good part of the fourth quarter, and got out of town with a win.

The Titans return to action next Sunday against the Detroit Lions in a noon game at Nissan Stadium.

