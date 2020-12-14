Advertisement

Toddler abandoned with change of clothes and a note at Mississippi Goodwill

The two-year-old was unable to tell police his name or the name of his parents, according to police.
The two-year-old was unable to tell police his name or the name of his parents, according to police.(Southaven Police Dept.)
By Alivia Harris
Dec. 14, 2020
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WVLT) - Officials with the Southaven Police Department said a toddler was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note at a Goodwill Monday morning.

Surveillance video captured images of a man and woman in a red SUV with a dent on the side driving when the child was abandoned. Police believe they were associated with the incident.

The two-year-old was unable to tell police his name or the name of his parents, according to police.

Police did not reveal what was written on the note left with the child.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to call SPD at (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

