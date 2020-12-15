Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas baby believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Amber Alert photos
Amber Alert photos(Texas DPS)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning for Jaivan A’mere Simpson, 1, believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with dark blue or black sweatpants, police said.

Police are looking for Jada Williams, 22, in connection to the abduction.

She wears eyeglasses with black frames, has shoulder length hair, tattoos in both arms,

Williams is believed to be driving a silver-colored 2017 Hyundai Elantra with temporary tag number NVP8659.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
The Knoxville Police Department announced a 47-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape...
Knoxville man accused of luring woman into apartment, raping her
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tri-Cities residents

Latest News

Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Rain returns Wednesday
Quiet weather for one day, Heather Haley tracking next line of rain