Ancient Lore Village announces March 2021 grand opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ancient Lore Village announced it will have a grand opening in March 2021.

The 70-acre South Knoxville location has been billed as a themed event center and resort that features “luxury accommodations, miles of hiking trails, meeting and conference facilities, and a world-class culinary team.”

The resort was modeled after a fiction book written by Tom Boyd called The Bobbins - Outcast to the Inner Earth which is available on Amazon.

Boyd described a host of new attractions set to open at the property including what he believes to be one of the largest man-made waterfalls which will be 40 feet high and spill 60,000 gallons of water per hour.

Boyd said he expects the facilities to host about 700 events per year. He said 2021 is already nearly filled with bookings.

