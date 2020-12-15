Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths, clusters climb in East Tennessee nursing homes

According to data, 433 new COVID cases were reported in residents and 218 staff members tested positive.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 45 new deaths at East Tennessee nursing homes this week.

According to data, 433 new COVID cases were reported in residents and 218 staff members tested positive.

Health officials also reported new clusters of COVID-19 cases.

  • 27 new cases and one death at Diversicare of Oak Ridge
  • 79 new cases and 11 deaths at Jefferson Park in Dandridge
  • 8 new cases and five new deaths at Trinity Hills in Knoxville
  • Two new deaths at Arbor Terrace in Knoxville
  • 20 new cases and 7 new deaths at Maple Court in Knox County

You can view the numbers here.

