COVID-19 deaths, clusters climb in East Tennessee nursing homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 45 new deaths at East Tennessee nursing homes this week.

According to data, 433 new COVID cases were reported in residents and 218 staff members tested positive.

Health officials also reported new clusters of COVID-19 cases.

27 new cases and one death at Diversicare of Oak Ridge

79 new cases and 11 deaths at Jefferson Park in Dandridge

8 new cases and five new deaths at Trinity Hills in Knoxville

Two new deaths at Arbor Terrace in Knoxville

20 new cases and 7 new deaths at Maple Court in Knox County

You can view the numbers here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.