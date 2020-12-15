Advertisement

Dept. of Health offering COVID self-testing kits to Tennesseans

The self-testing kits will allow staff members to transition to vaccinating frontline healthcare providers and first responders.
COVID-19 vaccines are within sight in the United States! Scientists continue making progress in testing and monitoring COVID-19 vaccines for safety.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will begin offering COVID self-testing kits to Tennesseans in December.

The self-testing kits will allow staff members to transition to the vaccination of frontline healthcare providers and first responders.

The kits will be available to adults three days a week beginning on Dec. 21.

Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge.

“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

The kits will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 21. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Adults tested with the new self-tests will register and receive their results online. The self-tests are not approved for use in children under age 18.

