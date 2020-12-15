Former Coalfield High School coach honored as Tennessee Titans ‘High School Coach of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keith Henry, former Coalfield High School head coach, has been honored as the Tennessee Titans ‘High School Coach of the Year.”

Henry passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5 due to complications with COVID-19. Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020. This year, the team went undefeated in the regular season and finished the season 12-1 after losing at South Pittsburg in the state semifinals.

According to a Titans release, Henry joined Coalfield in 2005 as an assistant coach before taking on head coaching duties in 2008. Previously, Henry serviced as co-head coach at his alma mater, Oneida High School, which won a state championship in 1992.

“Coach Keith Henry was more than a football coach,” said Coalfield principal Matt Murphy. “He was a husband, father, an assistant principal, a mentor and a friend. He coached and taught the game of football very well but more importantly, he taught life lessons which his players will use forever. He has touched so many lives and will never know the impact that he had had on so many individuals.”

Coalfield High School will receive a $2,000 grant from the Titans Foundation to benefit its football program.

Titans said in a release, Coach Henry’s selection qualifies him for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award, honoring high school football coaches that display integrity, achievement and leadership by the coach with the most wins in NFL history, Don Shula.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award winner receives $10,000 and his high school football program is awarded $15,000.

