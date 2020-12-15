Frigid mid-week rain. Ben Cathey tracks the ice to the east.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You know the type of weather where your dog refuses to go outside? That’s what Wednesday turns into: cold and gray and rainy.

There’s even a few snowflakes mixed in on the Cumberland Plateau and Smoky Mountains.

Apart from some rain splitting the weekend in half, we’re in the 50s for much of the first week of winter.

While we all get cold rain, those east are looking at ice, and towards NYC, it's a big snow! (WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

See that colorful weather map above? That’s a nasty late-season storm brewing, not just for us, but especially for friends and family from D.C. to New York City, Philadelphia, up to Boston. We’re getting the comparatively ‘mild’ part, which is mostly really cold liquid rain.

Rain begins a couple hours on either side of dawn Wednesday. The half-an-inch of rain expected for almost all of us arrives throughout the day Wednesday. That should prevent too much ponding on the roads, but it’s still a ‘gross’ and soggy day. The winds are out of the northeast but should not be too breezy.

Rain wraps up just after dinner and then a few slushy snowflakes take over. The best, if only, chances are rain are above 1,600 feet. That means parts of Fentress, Scott, and Cumberland Counties, along with the national park’s peaks.

For those who may be traveling into North Carolina or Virginia, even towards northeastern states, an alert: this same storm will get a lot worse and driving or flying may become difficult.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snowfall potential Wednesday evening through early Thursday. (WVLT)

Thursday starts with a few flurries and a hint of accumulating mountain snow. We’re really cold in the afternoon (the coldest day of the week potentially) but the sunshine should help the comfort level.

Friday is beautiful and sun-filled but still on the cold side. The Vols game at noon is totally dry but you may notice the clouds rolling in. There’s a small line of rain Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Winter arrives Monday morning at 5:02 a.m. With clear skies Monday and Tuesday, that means beautiful viewing of the ‘Christmas Star.’

The 8-day remains cold! The only 'warmer' days actually come after winter begins. (WVLT)

