Girl Scout cookies now on sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Starting today you can place an order for Girl Scout cookies online.

Sandy Hubbell with the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians says it’s all a part of their soft launch for their annual cookie sale, but to place an order you’ll have to have a connection to a current scout member.

“Right now the girls are only selling on their personalized web stores. So you kind of have to know a Girl Scout right now. But they should be posting their links to their web stores all over social media, and sharing it with their friends and family,” says Hubbell.

Hubbell says if you place an order online on Monday, you can possibly have your hands on them before Christmas.

Girl Scout members are able to give back to the community and do service projects because of the funding from their sales.

Due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts is coming up with new ways to get them to you.

“We’re gonna try a lot of new things with delivering directly to customers. It’s gonna be really exciting and come out in just a couple of months,” says Hubbell.

The regular launch of cookie sales will take place in January.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.