How to get on the nice list this year, according to Santa

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROVANIEMI, Finland (CBS) - Santa’s village in the Arctic Circle is usually bustling with people at this time of the year. The COVID pandemic kept many visitors away but those who did come to see Santa at his residence were greeted behind a plexiglass screen.

Despite the difficulties of 2020, Santa Claus conveyed a Christmas message trying to reassure worried children and their families that Christmas preparations were going well and called on people to be “good and nice” and follow public health recommendations and social distancing rules.

Thousands of people from around the world make their way to Rovaniemi in Lapland, northern Finland to visit Santa and his reindeer before they set off on their around-the-world trip.

But this year visitors to Santa’s home acknowledged the difference as it was a lot quieter compared to years past.

“Yeah, we’ve been before once, when our youngest was little but it was a lot more busy, a lot more queuing,” said Tom, a visitor from Finland.

Workers at the post office in Santa’s village received letters from visitors and children all over the world, including those who couldn’t make the trip this year.

“I think I am probably quite lucky,” said Niko, a young visitor from Finland.

