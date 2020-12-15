Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says he’s ‘feeling good’ amid cancer treatment

'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy...
'The Big Lebowski' star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.(Source: Twitter|@TheJeffBridges/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeff Bridges gave fans an update on his cancer treatment.

“The Big Lebowski” star posted a photo of himself to Instagram, showing him with his new puppy and a newly shaved head.

The caption reads, “Feeling good, shaved my head, got a puppy, had a birthday -- 71.”

In October, Bridges announced he has lymphoma and was starting treatment.

Days later he took to twitter to thank his fans for their outpouring of support.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
The Knoxville Police Department announced a 47-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape...
Knoxville man accused of luring woman into apartment, raping her
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tri-Cities residents
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years

Latest News

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment, the FBI said.
FBI says agent shot person aboard train outside Washington
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly
A Texas mother said she wasn't allowed by her autistic son's side during a haircut.
‘Her behavior was inexcusable’: Supercuts apologizes after manager refuses mom at autistic son’s haircut
Rain returns Wednesday
Quiet weather for one day, Heather Haley tracking next line of rain