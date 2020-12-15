Kingsport police seeking information after dog found shot in street

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport Police have asked for the public’s help in the search for more information after a dog was found shot in the street.

According to KPD, officers were called to Parker Lane Friday morning where they discovered a dog lying in the road with a bullet lodged in his spine.

Police said the dog could not move his back legs and was covered in blood.

A witness told officers the dog had been running around the neighborhood for more than three months.

The dog is described as a black and white short-haired dog that weighed 15 pounds and was not wearing a collar.

The dog was taken to Family Pet for treatment and was euthanized due to the extent of his injuries.

KPD asked for anyone with information about the dog or his injuries to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call the central dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.