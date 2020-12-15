Knoxville man survives lung cancer, helping those persevere through challenges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mark Conley was only 18-years-old he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors had to remove a tumor and a portion of his lung.

“When I awakened 12-hours later, the surgeon told me he had to take out my left lower lobe,” shared Conley.

Conley says he was told his active life would be very different, he barely had enough strength to carry out everyday activities.

“To walking across the room, being able to go for a jog, being able to brush my teeth. Just little things we take for granted until they are taken away.”

But 20-years later he went against one doctor’s advise to never run a marathon, and completed four full marathons.

Conley shares his story as a inspiration to others. Serving as a Physical Therapist at Parkwest Therapy Center. He says he always felt like he was called to help others regain their health the way his health was regained.

“It can be very overwhelming but there is always hope and there will always be people that will help get you through that, and put your needs first.”

