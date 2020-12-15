Advertisement

Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo

Shively has apologized for the photo and said he is embracing the situation as an opportunity to learn and improve.
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school board has suspended a superintendent after a photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media.

Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively must take 40 unpaid leave days for additional training, the school board decided last week after meeting for more than two hours on the issue, news outlets reported.

The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP had called for Shively’s resignation over the photo, which was originally taken at a Halloween party almost 20 years ago.

School Board Chairman Carl LeBuhn said officials agreed that the photo was offensive and its impact needed to be addressed. He said the board considered all options, but decided to allow Shively to remain in the position.

Shively has apologized for the photo and said he is embracing the situation as an opportunity to learn and improve.

