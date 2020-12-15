Lady Vols adds No. 15 Indiana to schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lady Vols have added a road game to its schedule this week.

According to a release, the Lady Vols are scheduled to play No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington at 4 p.m. ET.

The Lady Vols and Hoosiers have played only one time previously, meeting in the Communiplex Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio on Nov. 27, 1987.

The game will be streamed live on Big Ten Network Plus.

