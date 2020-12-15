Advertisement

Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holidays are upon us and despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact, including the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Those deadlines are approaching fast and one of them is already here.

Tuesday is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25. It’s also the last day to get FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

For USPS First Class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday. Monday is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS Three-Day Select.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
The Knoxville Police Department announced a 47-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape...
Knoxville man accused of luring woman into apartment, raping her
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tri-Cities residents
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief
Washington attractions shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington attractions shut down amid coronavirus concerns
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Mexico’s president sends letter congratulating Biden
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need (Source: Gray DC)
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia