Mayor Jacobs proclaims Bill of Rights Day

Bill of Rights Day will commemorate the national celebration of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs issued a proclamation declaring Bill of Rights Day in Knox County.

“The Bill of Rights is one of history’s most important and influential documents and helps define the proper relationship between a government and its people,” said Mayor Jacobs.

Bill of Rights Day will commemorate the national celebration of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt first designated Bill of Rights Day on this day in 1941 in honor of the document’s 150th anniversary. The original joint resolution proposing the Bill of Rights is on permanent display at the National Archives in Washington, DC.

