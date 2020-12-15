Advertisement

Miniature horses spread holiday cheer during visit to Maryville nursing home

The ponies dressed in holiday gear were accompanied by volunteers who made a stop at each resident’s window.
The ponies dressed in holiday gear were accompanied by volunteers who made a stop at each...
The ponies dressed in holiday gear were accompanied by volunteers who made a stop at each resident’s window.(STAR)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic didn’t stop a group of miniature horses from spreading cheer this holiday season.

STAR Minis in Motion made their last visit of the year to the Foothills Transitional Care Center.

While there were fewer physical connections, the ponies still managed to bring smiles to the resident’s faces.

The horses dressed in holiday gear were accompanied by volunteers who made a stop at each resident’s window.

“Thank you to all our Minis in Motion volunteers for your dedication this year (and always), and to the facilities for helping us bring joy to so many residents in a creative way,” STAR said in a post on Instagram.

The organization aims to provide therapeutic experiences using horse-related activities to people with disabilities or other special challenges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
The Knoxville Police Department announced a 47-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape...
Knoxville man accused of luring woman into apartment, raping her
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tri-Cities residents
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years

Latest News

According to data, 433 new COVID cases were reported in residents and 218 staff members tested...
COVID-19 deaths, clusters climb in East Tennessee nursing homes
How to get on Santa's nice list
How to get on the nice list this year, according to Santa
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a...
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Knox County as early as next week
Rain returns Wednesday
Quiet weather for one day, Heather Haley tracking next line of rain