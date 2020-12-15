Miniature horses spread holiday cheer during visit to Maryville nursing home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic didn’t stop a group of miniature horses from spreading cheer this holiday season.

STAR Minis in Motion made their last visit of the year to the Foothills Transitional Care Center.

While there were fewer physical connections, the ponies still managed to bring smiles to the resident’s faces.

The horses dressed in holiday gear were accompanied by volunteers who made a stop at each resident’s window.

“Thank you to all our Minis in Motion volunteers for your dedication this year (and always), and to the facilities for helping us bring joy to so many residents in a creative way,” STAR said in a post on Instagram.

The organization aims to provide therapeutic experiences using horse-related activities to people with disabilities or other special challenges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.