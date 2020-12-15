Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Knox County as early as next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said they expect to receive the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week.

During a Tuesday press conference, Dena Mashburn, Director of Nursing for the Knox County Health Department said KCHD anticipates the Moderna vaccine to arrive in Knox County shortly after the FDA issues approval.

The Knox County Health Department will begin to set up sites where individuals can go to receive the vaccinations.

Dena Mashburn made it clear that the vaccine will take time to have an effect in the community. In the meantime, she said it is important to continue to practice the five core actions.

“It will take months for the vaccine to be widely available in our community. And until then, it is critical that we still follow all of the protective measures in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy. With that in mind, we want to stress to the folks in the community, that just because the vaccine is arriving this week, we must continue to diligently follow the five core actions. That means, wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying home. If you are sick or told the quarantine. Everyone needs to follow these actions in every situation to protect our community,” said Mashburn.

She said the sharp rise in cases in the county is very concerning and likely due to continued social gatherings.

When it comes to the vaccine, Mashburn said misinformation is one of the biggest challenges health officials are facing.

“As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, the volume of misinformation is astounding and can be overwhelming. Unfortunately, we know this will continue to be the case. As the vaccine makes its way its way into our community, as you make the decision for you and your family regarding whether to get the vaccine, we urge you to seek out verified and trusted sources for your information. Those places include the CDC World Health Organization, Tennessee Department of Health, KCHD and your medical provider. As always, but now more than ever, be cautious of what you read on social media, and hear through word of mouth. Verify what you are reading and sharing with an accurate source.”

Another challenge health officials face is that the vaccine requires two doses. Each person who receives a vaccine will receive a card saying they have received the first. Second doses need to be the same brand as the first.

KCHD said they will contact individuals who qualify to receive the first round of vaccines.

