Morristown man faces homicide charges after crash kills passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown man faces charges for vehicular homicide after a passenger in his car was killed during a crash, according to Knoxville authorities.

The incident took place on Dec. 10 around 6:42 p.m.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said the suspect, 35-year-old Dusty Dippel was driving west on Western Avenue near Summerfield Drive when he ran off the road and hit two mailboxes and a utility pole.

According to reports, a passenger in the car was killed in the crash.

Police said Dippel admitted to taking Suboxone and amphetamines before the crash.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Dippel unsteady on his feet, slurred speech and had bloodshot eyes.

Dippel was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

