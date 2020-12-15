Advertisement

Nearly $6,000 dog stolen from Murfreesboro shop

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Murfreesboro police have asked the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a Yorkshire Terrier from a Murfreesboro pet store, WTVF reported.

Murfreesboro police said the female Terrier, worth around $5,900, was stolen on Dec. 12 from the Petland store on North Thompson Lane.

According to investigators, the suspect asked to hold the dog and when the employee turned to help another customer, she ran out of the business with the dog.

According to Murfreesboro police, the theft was captured on surveillance video.

Police said she left in a black car and the dog has an Animal ID microchip.

If you can identify this woman, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesboro.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

