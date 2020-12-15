No. 10 Tennessee squares off against App State
Tennessee has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) -No. 10 Tennessee hosts Appalachian State in an early-season matchup on Tuesday.
Both programs won in their last game. Tennessee earned a 65-56 home win over Cincinnati on Saturday, while Appalachian State won 61-57 at Charlotte on Friday.
Tennessee has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.