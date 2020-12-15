No. 10 Tennessee squares off against App State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) -No. 10 Tennessee hosts Appalachian State in an early-season matchup on Tuesday.

Both programs won in their last game. Tennessee earned a 65-56 home win over Cincinnati on Saturday, while Appalachian State won 61-57 at Charlotte on Friday.

Tennessee has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.

