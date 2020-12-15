Advertisement

No criminal charges for Memphis officers for man’s shooting

Abdoulaye Thiam
Abdoulaye Thiam(Memphis Police)
By Associated Press
Dec. 15, 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney announced police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, acted within the law and will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man.

Abdoulaye Thiam, 20, was shot by officers in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis on Jan. 2, 2019, authorities said. The shooting was recorded on police body cameras and investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state police agency.

Officers answering a disturbance call saw Thiam holding a knife outside of a home, and he would not respond to their orders to drop it, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement Monday.

Thiam, still holding the knife, ran toward one officer. Three officers fired at Thiam, who was hit four times and died, investigators said.

Weirich said police were justified in using deadly force because Thiam posed a serious injury threat to the officers, who she said were left with “no other alternative” but to shoot.

