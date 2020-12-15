Advertisement

Quiet weather for one day, Heather Haley tracking next line of rain

Rain moves in again Wednesday, with some snow showers and flurries.
Enjoy before rain moves in again tomorrow.
Enjoy before rain moves in again tomorrow.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a normal chill in the air and for now the weather is calm. Rain moves in again tomorrow, with some snow showers in the higher elevations and flurries for the Valley.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have some pockets of fog this morning, with a mostly clear sky. A few clouds are moving in at times to start the day. We also have patchy frost, but a light breeze keeps frost from developing at times. That wind does make us feel colder, with a low around 28 degrees this morning.

We have a mix of sun and clouds today, and temperatures are right around normal. (The average low for Knoxville is 32 degrees, and the high 50 degrees for this time of the year.) We’re topping out around 50 degrees, with a light breeze.

Clouds increase tonight, with spotty rain overnight becoming scattered first thing in the morning. The low will be around 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday's rainfall potential
Wednesday's rainfall potential
Snowfall potential Wednesday evening through early Thursday.
Snowfall potential Wednesday evening through early Thursday.

Rain increases Wednesday morning, to a steady stream of light to moderate and isolated heavier rainfall. This continues through the early afternoon and becomes more scattered to spotty late afternoon to evening. This keeps us cooler, with a high of 41 degrees. We’ll collect an average of a half an inch of rain Wednesday.

The Smokies see snowfall first, then a few evening to overnight snow showers develop on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. These are light and can coat the cold surfaces, like your deck and grass. Isolated half an inch or so of snow is possible along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and isolated 1+ inches in the Smoky Mountains.

We’re left with clouds and a chill on Thursday, but clearing and warming is the story for Friday. We’re tracking some weekend rain as well.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
8-day forecast
8-day forecast

