Sen. Lamar Alexander urges President Trump to ‘put country first,’ help Biden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Monday night urging President Trump to “put the country first,” hours after California’s electoral votes officially pushed President-Elect Joe Biden over the threshold needed to secure the presidency.

“The presidential election is over,” Alexander said. “States have certified the votes. Courts have resolved disputes. The electors have voted.”

Monday evening, California’s 55 votes pushed Biden over 270 electoral votes, the amount needed to win, and the president-elect secured a solid 306 electoral vote majority overall. Earlier in the day, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his election loss in the battleground state. Shortly after, Wisconsin certified its election results, giving Biden its 10 votes. And last week, the United States Supreme Court rejected the president’s lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory, as well.

“I hope that President Trump will put the country first, take pride in his considerable accomplishments, and help president-elect Biden get off to a good start. Especially during this pandemic, an orderly transition of power is crucially important,” Alexander continued.

The day before the election, Alexander, who delivered his farewell address December 2 and will see his seat go to U.S. Senate-elect Bill Hagerty, called for others to respect and accept the election results after every legal vote was counted and legal disputes resolved.

