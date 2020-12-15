Still holding a grudge through the holidays? New book guides you through forgiveness

Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are muddling through the holidays still holding a grudge against someone who did you wrong, about to start a new year with the pain of old hurts, the Reverend Jake Morrill has some advice for you. First of all, he wants you to know that while the art of forgiveness can transform your life and bring you more joy, it can’t necessarily heal the broken relationship that brought you the pain.

“So forgiveness isn’t reconciliation. It’s about what happens within oneself,” said Morrill. “It’s about pursuing peace within oneself and, not allowing the past or what the other person did have such power over yourself anymore.”

The Lead Minister for more than 17 years at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church is also a licensed Marital and Family Therapist in Tennessee. Early in the pandemic of 2020, Rockridge Press approached Morrill about writing a book on forgiveness. The publisher found through research that this topic affects many people in the population, so there would be high demand for it in book form. This developed into “The Christian Art of Forgiveness: Guided Reflections to Cultivate a Forgiving Heart” which can be found on Amazon and Target in 2021.

The author explained, “It’s organized into sections. Are you working on forgiveness in relationship with colleagues or family? Are you working on forgiving yourself? There’s a section about that.”

Morrill said it was important that potential readers understand that the book is meant to be a practical manual, not theory on forgiveness.

“Really important for the publisher and for me that this be a practical manual,” said Morrill. “This is not a theoretical treatise on the historic nature of forgiveness. This is a take it off the shelf, if you’ve been struggling. There are 60 stories. Each story comes with a quote and some prompts, some exercises related to the theme in the story. So, it’s meant to be just flipped through.”

The author, therapist and minister cautioned that the process of forgiveness and healing can be a long one. When asked for a beginning point, he explained, “First to believe that peace is possible within yourself. To be brave enough to pursue that peace. And thirdly, to be patient and to trust that healing takes time. Because forgiveness is a healing process, not a fix-it process.”

While Morrill shares keys to forgiveness as constructive in most situations, he stressed that it is not the priority in an abusive situation, encouraging anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help and safety first.

Morrill holds out hope for those who seek forgiveness in their lives, “If someone has felt trapped by anger and ongoing unease inside, not able to forgive someone else or themselves, I hope this book shows some possible pathways for moving toward the peace of forgiveness.”

