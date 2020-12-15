Advertisement

Study says most Americans don’t pay attention to calories during the holidays

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said enjoying the holidays is more important than sticking to their diet.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a new study, counting calories during the holidays is not a priority.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said enjoying the holidays is more important than sticking to their diet.

V8 surveyed nearly 1,000 Americans about calories consumed over the holidays and nearly two-thirds of respondents said they don’t pay attention.

More than 50 percent of participants in the study said they look forward to the holidays each year so they have an excuse to indulge in the sweet treats. Nearly 60 percent said if they actually knew how many calories were in their holiday meals, they would eat less.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Police said there is no estimated time for the crash to be cleared or for lanes to reopen and...
Nearly 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar spilled during major crash on I-40 East
The Knoxville Police Department announced a 47-year-old man was charged with aggravated rape...
Knoxville man accused of luring woman into apartment, raping her
Dollywood sign
Dollywood announces special season ticket pricing for Knoxville, Tri-Cities residents
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter and Saturn to form the first visible “double planet” in 800 years

Latest News

Murfreesboro police asking to identify woman who stole Yorkshire Terrier.
Nearly $6,000 dog stolen from Murfreesboro shop
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.
Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locator signs in Concord Park
The ponies dressed in holiday gear were accompanied by volunteers who made a stop at each...
Miniature horses spread holiday cheer during visit to Maryville nursing home
According to data, 433 new COVID cases were reported in residents and 218 staff members tested...
COVID-19 deaths, clusters climb in East Tennessee nursing homes