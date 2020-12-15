Study says most Americans don’t pay attention to calories during the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a new study, counting calories during the holidays is not a priority.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said enjoying the holidays is more important than sticking to their diet.

V8 surveyed nearly 1,000 Americans about calories consumed over the holidays and nearly two-thirds of respondents said they don’t pay attention.

More than 50 percent of participants in the study said they look forward to the holidays each year so they have an excuse to indulge in the sweet treats. Nearly 60 percent said if they actually knew how many calories were in their holiday meals, they would eat less.

