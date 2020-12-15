Advertisement

Tennessee State, Apple partnership adds HBCU coding centers

Apple is supporting HBCUs with equipment, resources and professional development.
Tennessee State University
Tennessee State University(TSU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Almost two dozen historically Black colleges and universities are becoming community coding centers through a partnership with Tennessee State University and Apple.

Apple and Tennessee State have been working together for the last two years to expand the initiative to bring coding and creativity experiences to all HBCUs and their communities, the university said Friday in a news release.

Tennessee State said its national coding hub is welcoming 23 new HBCUs as community centers.

“This partnership with Apple will empower our HBCUs with the knowledge and skill sets now required for the technological workforce,” Tennessee State President Glenda Glover said. “Coding and app development are a growing part of the global workforce, and we want to help make sure people of color, especially our students, are equipped with the knowledge and skills to be competitive, and successful.”

Apple is supporting HBCUs with equipment, resources and professional development.

