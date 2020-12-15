Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport

All work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday morning, December 18.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued an upcoming traffic alert for drivers in Blount County.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, all northbound traffic on Alcoa Highway will be required to detour at the off-ramp at Hunt Road then return to Alcoa Highway using the Hunt Road on-ramp.

The traffic shift will not impact southbound drivers. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area while workers are present.

