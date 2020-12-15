Advertisement

Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?

According to the CDC, the best activities are those individuals can do alone or with members of their household.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance for the best physical activities for limiting the risk of COVID infection this winter.

Health officials said some winter activities that limit the risk of infection include individual sports like skiing, snowshoeing and figure skating.

The CDC advises individuals participating in activities that involve other people to wear a mask, try to socially distance and wash their hands often. Officials advise against sharing equipment.

Contact sports like hockey or wrestling with people who live outside of your household raise the possibility of spreading the virus.

