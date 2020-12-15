Advertisement

Wreath-laying volunteers still needed for Knoxville Wreaths Across America event

The National Wreaths Across America Day occurring this Saturday, has undergone changes due to the pandemic
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those wishing to participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day wreath-laying event in Knoxville will see a changed event due to the pandemic.

The event is scheduled for December 18 at three of Knoxville’s area veteran cemeteries,

Knoxville National Cemetery, 939 Tyson Street NW:

At this event, there will be no ceremony, and all time slots were filled for wreath-laying volunteers. It begins at 9 a.m. and attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy:

A brief ceremony will be held at noon. There are still slots open to lay wreaths, but volunteers must sign up for a time slot and have a printed ticket. You can sign up here. Masks and social distancing are required.

Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike:

There will be a short ceremony at noon with wreath-laying to follow. There will be no parking available on the cemetery grounds. Parking will be available at Lakeshore Park with a shuttle service beginning at 10 a.m.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

