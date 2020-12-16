Advertisement

Knox County residents encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 during large testing event

The event will be held in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and provide drive-up nasal swab COVID tests for the community.
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Phoenix. Arizona on Tuesday set a new daily record with over 12,300 additional known coronavirus cases as the number of hospitalized patients approached levels similar to the peak of last summer's surge, with the state's seven-day rolling average continuing to climb in the past two weeks as have the rolling averages for daily deaths and daily COVID-19 testing positivity.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the largest drive-thru testing events will be held in Knoxville over the weekend, as the county continues to break the record for COVID cases each day.

The testing event will be held Saturday, December 19th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Greater Warner Church located at 3800 Martin Luther King Avenue.

The event will be held in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and provide drive-up nasal swab COVID tests for the community.

Testing will be conducted in a person’s car and everyone is required to wear a face mask.

A previous testing event at the church drew in more than 500 people throughout Knoxville and surrounding counties. Officials said they expect to surpass that number this weekend.

The testing is open to everyone and with more than 500 individuals being diagnosed in the county daily, officials encourage the public to get in line to be tested.

