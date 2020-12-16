Knox County residents encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 during large testing event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the largest drive-thru testing events will be held in Knoxville over the weekend, as the county continues to break the record for COVID cases each day.

The testing event will be held Saturday, December 19th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Greater Warner Church located at 3800 Martin Luther King Avenue.

The event will be held in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and provide drive-up nasal swab COVID tests for the community.

Testing will be conducted in a person’s car and everyone is required to wear a face mask.

A previous testing event at the church drew in more than 500 people throughout Knoxville and surrounding counties. Officials said they expect to surpass that number this weekend.

The testing is open to everyone and with more than 500 individuals being diagnosed in the county daily, officials encourage the public to get in line to be tested.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.