Advertisement

Some of 2020′s coldest air Friday, ahead of winter ‘warmth’

Bundle up for a truly cold start Friday. We’re also watching a few snowflakes just in time for Christmas.
Bitterly cold Friday morning but warming next week
Bitterly cold Friday morning but warming next week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of 2020′s coldest weather is here by Friday morning. Make sure to seriously pack on the layers because it’s C-O-L-D.

While there’s a small storm in the middle of the weekend, we’re awaiting warmer weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

But a deep pool of cold air and a little moisture could bring snowflakes on Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As the Nor’Easter pulls even farther off the Atlantic Coast tonight, our sky will clear. By Friday morning, we’re in the deep freeze, with 23° in the Knoxville vicinity and the teens for the Foothills and Cumberland Plateau.

At least we get some lengthy sunshine Friday! While it’s nearly the shortest daylight length of the entire year, most of that will be filled with blue sky!

We once thought Saturday could be mostly sunny until dusk. Now our weather maps are suggesting clouds rolling in before noon.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, we have relatively cold weather. Dress in layers for the day game as a cold breeze cuts through Neyland Stadium.

Noon Saturday in Knoxville
Noon Saturday in Knoxville(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend’s rain still doesn’t look too heavy, and the Sunday showers are slightly slowed. We may even see a hint of sunshine.

Monday is the shortest daylight period of the year. It’s the winter solstice! Believe it or not, It’s actually a much prettier day. There’s sun and temps in the 50s.

Same thing for Tuesday and much of Wednesday: sun and mild temps.

Some rain and isolated snowflakes are back in the forecast for Christmas Eve morning. Following that storm, a huge blast of truly frigid air could bring some lighter snow Christmas morning. Yes, we’re more than a week out, but some higher elevations could have more than one inch of snow.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Wet weather moves in for most spots Sunday morning.
Rain followed by a warm-up early next week
Scattered rain and spotty snow move in this weekend.
Sunny today, clouds to showers this weekend
Flurries to mountain snow showers continue today
Cloudy and cold now, Heather Haley tracks brief break for sun