Some of 2020′s coldest air Friday, ahead of winter ‘warmth’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of 2020′s coldest weather is here by Friday morning. Make sure to seriously pack on the layers because it’s C-O-L-D.

While there’s a small storm in the middle of the weekend, we’re awaiting warmer weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

But a deep pool of cold air and a little moisture could bring snowflakes on Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As the Nor’Easter pulls even farther off the Atlantic Coast tonight, our sky will clear. By Friday morning, we’re in the deep freeze, with 23° in the Knoxville vicinity and the teens for the Foothills and Cumberland Plateau.

At least we get some lengthy sunshine Friday! While it’s nearly the shortest daylight length of the entire year, most of that will be filled with blue sky!

We once thought Saturday could be mostly sunny until dusk. Now our weather maps are suggesting clouds rolling in before noon.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, we have relatively cold weather. Dress in layers for the day game as a cold breeze cuts through Neyland Stadium.

Noon Saturday in Knoxville (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend’s rain still doesn’t look too heavy, and the Sunday showers are slightly slowed. We may even see a hint of sunshine.

Monday is the shortest daylight period of the year. It’s the winter solstice! Believe it or not, It’s actually a much prettier day. There’s sun and temps in the 50s.

Same thing for Tuesday and much of Wednesday: sun and mild temps.

Some rain and isolated snowflakes are back in the forecast for Christmas Eve morning. Following that storm, a huge blast of truly frigid air could bring some lighter snow Christmas morning. Yes, we’re more than a week out, but some higher elevations could have more than one inch of snow.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

