Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away

On Thursday, the Knox County School system confirmed one of its own passed away.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hardin Valley Academy community is in mourning after the loss of one of its educators.

Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington confirmed to WVLT News Thursday that Hardin Valley Academy Health Science Academy Principal Ken Dunlap passed away at the age of 57.

According to the Hardin Valley Academy school website, Dunlap had been an educator for 35 years, three of those with the academy. Dunlap had a B.S. in education, an M.S. in educational administration and an Ed.S in educational administration.

Dunlap also worked in athletics at Powell and Karns High School.

Dunlap was also an accomplished watercolor artist and state champion basketball coach.

