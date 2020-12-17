Advertisement

Most Tennessee republicans don’t accept Biden’s win, poll says

Only 15 percent of Tennessee republicans see President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll from Vanderbilt.
Dec. 17, 2020
WREG reported that the survey consulted 1,007 registered voters between November 18 and December 8 for the results, which were released Thursday. The poll has a margin error of +3.6 points.

“In no other time in recent history have we seen voters so skeptical and dissatisfied with election results,” said John Geer, co-director of the poll.

The poll also said that 95 percent of Tennessee democrats accepted the results, with 95 percent accepting Biden as the winner and 98 percent saying the results were counted fairly.

You can view the full results here.

