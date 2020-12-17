Advertisement

Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children

Police said a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old were in the backseat. The Department of Child Services took the children into their custody.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department arrest a couple who was found asleep in a vehicle, “possibly under the influence,” with their two children in the backseat.

Officers discovered the vehicle in the parking lot of a business around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police. Officers attempted to wake the couple and said they “showed signs of possibly being under the influence.”

Police said a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old were in the backseat. The Department of Child Services took the children into their custody.

The couple was arrested and charged with child endangerment. The two are being held on a $5,00 bond.

