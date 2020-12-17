Advertisement

Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails

By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 6:12 p.m.:

On Thursday morning around 2:00, two CSX train engines and eight loaded cars derailed after a rock slide slid onto the road and the tracks.

“Contractors out there removing the train, you know, and that’s going to take time,” said Public Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11.

Road and CSX crews worked well into the evening and morning hours to clear away the debris so they could get the train and its cars back on the tracks. This caused Kentucky 2007 to be closed. Drivers are asked to take Kentucky 219 or 3467 as a detour. Kentucky 2007 is expected to be closed for nearly one month.

“We’re in the process of hole ramming the large boulders from the roadway that’s obstructing access to overhanging boulders,” added Dixon.

A spokesperson with CSX told WYMT:

“At approximately 2:09 a.m. this morning, a CSX train derailed 2 locomotives and 8 loaded coal cars due to a rockslide in Wallins Creek, KY. There are no injuries to the crew, no apparent leaks or impacts to waterways. CSX is working closely with first responders and the Kentucky Department of Highways to assess the situation. The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan.”

Cindy Schild, CSX

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said when he arrived at the site on Thursday morning, he was shocked by the size of the rock and the derailment.

“I’ve never seen a rockfall that large anywhere, you know, we see often times rock falls that are, you know, the size of compact cars,” said Judge Mosley.

Judge Mosley said the derailment could have been much worse. He said no one was home at the house a tree fell on caused by the impact.

“Thankful that first of all no one was seriously injured, thankful that the cars did not tip over,” he added.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you in Harlan County.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley tells WYMT a large boulder fell onto Highway 2007 early Thursday morning in the Happy Top area between Wallins and Coldiron.

We’re told the boulder rolled across the highway onto the nearby train tracks where a train engine struck it and derailed. Officials say no one was seriously injured in the collision.

Crews from CSX, KYTC, and KSP are on the scene now. Highway 2007 is shut down until further notice. Highway 219 is being used as a detour, but officials are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

