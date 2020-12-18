10th ranked Vols set to host Tennessee Tech Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 10th-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns to action for a Friday night match up with in-state foe Tennessee Tech. Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

THE SERIES• Tennessee leads its all-time series against Tennessee Tech 23-1, dating to 1939. All but one of those meetings took place in Knoxville. The Vols beat TTU in an NIT game in Cookeville in 1985.• Tech’s lone win against UT came on Dec. 4, 1996. Tennessee owns a 60-2 record against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Vols head coach Rick Barnes is 2-0 in his career against Tennessee Tech (both meetings coming during his tenure on Rocky Top). Barnes is 7-0 as a head coach against OVC opposition.

A WIN WOULD... Give Tennessee 400 wins at Thompson-Boling Arena.• Improve the Vols to 18-5 against in-state opponents during the Barnes era.

ABOUT TENNESSEE TECH... Tennessee Tech is off to a rough start in its 2020-21 campaign, dropping its first seven games. Tech is coming off two tough losses to open Ohio Valley Conference play, with both coming against Jacksonville State—73-67 Sunday in Cookeville and 74-50 Wednesday evening on the road.

The Golden Eagles have been led by 2020 All-OVC second-team guard Jr. Clay. After missing the first three games of the season, Clay has picked up right where he left off in 2020, averaging a team-leading 13.8 points per game while scoring in double-figures in all but one of his four appearances. His latest outing against Jacksonville State ended a streak of 27 consecutive appearances in which the Chattanooga native scored in double digits.

Second-year Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey starred as a player at rival Kentucky from 1988-92. He was 6-2 against the Vols as a player. Tech is the third program he’s faced Tennessee with as a head coach. His coaching record against UT stands at 2-5.

DEFENSE WINS...Tennessee is tied (with Fresno State) for the NCAA lead in scoring defense, allowing just 47.0 points per game. The Vols are forcing 19.3 turnovers per game while converting those turnovers into 16.3 points per game.

Regarding Tennessee’s defensive efforts so far assistant coach Desmond Oliver said, “Well, we really worked on it. Part of it is getting into the gym and working on your transition game and trying to get some easy baskets. As a staff, we talk about the fact that this team could be the best defensive team and country and we should be based on how athletic we are. We should be the most exciting transition team that there is. Get a stop and throw lobs, get a stop and pinch down the court to our wings and feed the post. I think we are starting to figure that out. I think as our rotations start to get shored up a little bit more, you will start to see a lot more offensive clicking. It is all about role definition. If I do not know if I am a guy that should be shooting that quick three, then there is some grey area. I think the first couple games against high-quality opponents like Colorado and Cincinnati, when they went zone against us and now on offense you cannot really run your system. That was a little bit of a challenge. Now we’re working our zone much more in practice and you’re starting to see how explosive our offense can become.”

