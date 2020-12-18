Advertisement

2 Tennesseans charged with kidnapping toddler found at Mississippi Goodwill

Federal officials say two people from Tennessee have been charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old boy who was found at a Goodwill store in Mississippi.
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(Source: Southaven PD)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal officials say two people from Tennessee have been charged with kidnapping a 2-year-old boy who was found at a Goodwill store in Mississippi.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Jeremy Fitzgerald and 29-year-old Turliscea Turner, both of Memphis, were charged in a federal criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges that Fitzgerald left the child’s mother in Nashville and demanded money from the boy’s aunt for his return.

The release said Fitzgerald and Turner drove with the child to Southaven, Mississippi, and left the child at a Goodwill store. Fitzgerald and Turner were found in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

