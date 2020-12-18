Advertisement

700 gifts to be delivered as part of Be a Santa to a Senior donation event

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 700 gifts will be delivered to seniors on Saturday as part of the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

The initiative was led by Pinnacle of Turkey Creek. 2020 marks the third year of participation in the event.

Doners participate in giving by finding a Be a Santa to a Senior Tree and choosing a bulb that includes a senior’s gift request. The gift should be dropped off at the designated location.

To find a tree just visit the Be a Santa to a Senior website and enter your zip code.

