Affordable housing to be built in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Knoxville will soon be home to an all-new affordable housing complex.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was present for the project’s groundbreaking on Friday.

“Knoxville is in need of housing options for low-income senior citizens,” said Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center president and CEO. “We are excited to begin construction on this project and work to address that need in our community.”

The complex will be called Mineral Springs Manor and will offer 50 one-bedroom apartments. It will house low-income seniors in the Knoxville area who want to live independently.

The $8 million project was made possible through the financial support of Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, the City of Knoxville, Knox County, Federal Home Loan Bank-Cincinnati, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and numerous private donors.

