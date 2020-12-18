Anonymous donor pays layaway bills for nearly 100 Kentucky Walmart customers

HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT) - An anonymous donor blessed nearly 100 Kentucky families this holiday season.

According to Walmart, the donor paid the layaway bills for 96 customers. The bill totaled $21,000.

The donor paid the entire remaining layaway balance at the Walmart in Hazard.

“We would like to send out our heartfelt thanks to the anonymous donor that reached out through the Pay away the layaway organization to pay out the remaining layaway balance in our store,” the store said in a release.

