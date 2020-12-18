Advertisement

Anonymous donor pays layaway bills for nearly 100 Kentucky Walmart customers

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT) - An anonymous donor blessed nearly 100 Kentucky families this holiday season.

According to Walmart, the donor paid the layaway bills for 96 customers. The bill totaled $21,000.

The donor paid the entire remaining layaway balance at the Walmart in Hazard.

“We would like to send out our heartfelt thanks to the anonymous donor that reached out through the Pay away the layaway organization to pay out the remaining layaway balance in our store,” the store said in a release.

Posted by Walmart Hazard on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

