Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Sevierville police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the TJ Maxx located on the 600 block of the Parkway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV with the robbery suspects inside. A chase began after the suspects refused to stop for Sevierville police, according to TBI.

Officials said the chase ended near Bluegrass Road after the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. According to reports, as the officers were attempting to get the suspects out of the vehicle, an incident occurred that caused officers to fire shots.

TBI reported, one of the suspects died at the scene and the two other individuals in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

TBI said the incident is currently under investigation. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

