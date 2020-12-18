Advertisement

Behind the script: A Christmas movie writer talks about spreading cheer

The writer behind A Christmas Prince and a Christmas Camp talks about her movies.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Karen Schaler, the mind behind A Christmas Prince and Christmas Camp is spreading holiday cheer.

“I think when we watch these Christmas movies, it takes us to a different place and to a safe place. I think right now, more than ever, we need to have that escape. We need something comfortable and happy, something to smile and joke about. Also, we know in these Christmas worlds and movies and novels, we’re gonna get our happily ever after. And we really need that right now,” said Schaler.

She usually has a real-life Christmas Camp where people come from all over to spread holiday cheer. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s moving online and people can do it in their own home with her new book Christmas Ever After.

“I’m donating a percentage of each sale to help uplift bookstores and libraries right now, but I can only do so many of these Christmas Karen chats with people. So, I actually created this Karen Schaler DIY Christmas Camp guide and I’m so excited to share that with your viewers because it’s my gift to all of you, where you can have that Christmas Camp experience at home. It has recipes and activities and all those fun things that you see in my movies.”

To take part in this visit her website here.

